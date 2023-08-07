Asante Kotoko should be worshipped as a club - Head Coach Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The head coach of Asante Kotoko says the club should not only be supported but also worshipped.



Ogum was unveiled on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the conference hall of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, making it his second stint with the Porcupine Warriors.



Speaking at the unveiling, Ogum said, “Kotoko is a club we don’t support but we worship, and that is why I’m honored to be the head coach”.



“I am pleading with everybody that all of us should be united. The past is past. Let’s forgive those who offended us in the past and move on. That’s the only way we can take Kotoko back to its glory days,” he added.



During his first term with the club, Ogum achieved notable successes, including securing the Ghana Premier League title.



He quit the club due to disagreements with the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah; however, club owner Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has played a crucial role in facilitating Ogum's return to Asante Kotoko.



Currently, Ogum is part of the Interim Management Committee appointed by Otumfuo, overseeing the day-to-day activities of the club in the absence of the board of directors and management.



The Porcupine Warriors will kick off their new campaign when they play host to the Accra Lions on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



LSN/KPE