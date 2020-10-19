Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko should be patient with Nana Yaw Amponsah – Asamoah Gyan

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, has thrown his weight behind Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed as the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko SC.



Gyan, who is the all-time top scorer for Ghana has been heavily linked with a move to the Porcupine Warriors and according to him, Nana Yaw Amponsah is the right man for the job as he believes in the capabilities of the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant.



However, he has entreated the board of directors and the fans to exercise patience as Amponsah will need time to transform the club.



“Nana Yaw Amponsah is a very good man and I trust his capabilities. He can achieve a lot with Kotoko and they should give him time and he will succeed. I have a personal relationship with him and I trust his word,” he told Nhyira FM.



Amponsah who is already executing his role as the CEO of the Kumasi-based club has promised to make the club the best in Africa.

