Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko should be careful whom they appoint as C.E.O - J.E Sarpong

Veteran Coach, J.E Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian coach, J.E Sarpong has advised Asante Kotoko to consider some basic factors in the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer position after the exit of Mr. George Amoako.



The Porcupine Warriors are currently contemplating on who becomes the next C.E.O of the club after firing Ghana Football Association's Executive Council Member, George Amoako who has now joined King Faisal Football Club.



Coach Sarpong speaking on Kumasi based Ashh FM has highlighted some attributes that the new New Chief Executive Officer must-have.



“Kotoko is a big club and looking at how sensitive the vacant is, they be careful of who they appoint as the CEO”



“So Kotoko must have a professional inclined person for the CEO position," he concluded.

