Asante Kotoko shall conquer Africa this season - Patrick Asmah

Asante Kotoko defender, Patrick Asmah

Asante Kotoko defender, Patrick Asmah is highly optimistic about the club's chances ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 CAF Champions League campaign.



The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League, having played in the same competition last year, following the cancellation of the 2019/20 domestic football season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The 24-year-old joined the Reds during the transfer window and is expected to play a key role in the coming season, having played in Europe with the likes of Atalanta BC in Italy.



According to Asmah, the team looks solid for the tasks ahead and should be able to deliver as expected in the CAF Champions League.



“Everyone expects Kotoko to go to Africa, proceed to the final, and deliver the cup. We the players have engaged ourselves and also undergoing training remain confident that God willing we can go far. If the chance to win comes, we shall conquer Africa God willing,” he told the club’s Youtube channel.



Asante Kotoko has been drawn against the Mauritanian side FC Noaudhibhou in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League qualifiers.

