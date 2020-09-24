Sports News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko settles long time debt to Omono Asamoah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and former Physiotherapist Mr. Omono Asamoah

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has finally settled their former employee, Mr. Omono Asamoah, Kotoko Express newspaper announced this via its Twitter page.



The new management under, Nana Yaw Amponsah is reported to have compensated Mr. Omono Asamoah, who worked with the club for close to three decades as a Physiotherapist.



The amount which has not been disclosed has brought to bed a two-year legal tussle between the club and Mr. Omono Asamoah who took the club to the Labour Commission in 2018 for failing to pay his gratuity.



"Leadership is also about solving problems. The case between Physiotherapist, Omono Asamoah, and @AsanteKotoko_SC at the Labour Commission has now been settled, "Kotoko Express newspaper tweeted.



Read the tweet below:





Leadership is also about solving problems. The case between Physiotherapist, Omono Asamoah and @AsanteKotoko_SC at the Labour Commission has now been settled. pic.twitter.com/pc1kjDlyrS — Kotoko Express (@KotokoExpress) September 23, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.