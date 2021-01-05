Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Asante Kotoko set to return to Baba Yara stadium home venue this month

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are expected to return to their home venue in Kumasi this month after the completion of renovation works on the facility.



The Porcupine Warriors have been forced to adopt the Accra Sports stadium as their home venue due to works on the Baba Yara stadium.



But the club has received a massive boost with the news that the facility will be available for use by the end of this month.



National Sports Authority boss Professor Peter Twumasi has confirmed work is almost completed for the local giants to return to their favourite home ground.



"As it stands now, seats at the stadium have been fixed, floodlights have been installed, while the drainage system have also been completed and the growing of grass will be underway soon," he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM



“Asante Kotoko will return to Baba Yara Yara stadium this month [January] because renovation work is progressing steadily with chairs, floodlights and others all installed.”



Kotoko are in Sudan preparing for their CAF Champions League return leg against giants Al Hilal in Omdurman on Wednesday, January 6.





