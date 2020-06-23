Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Asante Kotoko set to partner Umbro as new kit sponsors

Ghanaian football giants Asante Kotoko are set to partner English sportswear manufacturers Umbro as their new kit sponsors.



Umbro will replace Strike as the club's new kit manufacturers following an agreement between the two parties.



A deal between the Kumasi based club and Umbro will be seen as a giant step by the new board of the club.



The sportswear giants designs, sources, and markets football-related apparel, footwear, and equipment. Its products are sold in over 90 countries worldwide.



Umbro are also the kit manufacturers of Kotoko's main rivals Hearts of Oak.



The Porcupine Warriors are record Ghana Premier League champions and arguably the biggest club in the country.



The Reds are also two times African Champions, having won the Africa Cup of Champions club and the CAF Champions League in 1970 and 1983 respectively.



Kotoko have been kitted by Portuguese sportswear manufacturers Striker since 2018.

