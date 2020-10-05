Asante Kotoko’s squad for pre-season revealed

Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has reportedly selected 26 players for the club's pre-season training in Koforidua.
The squad has 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 11 midfielders and 4 attackers.
New signings Patrick Asmah, Yussif Mubarick, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Kwame Poku and Emmanuel Sarkodie made the list.
Also, in the squad are Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Christopher Nettey, Kwame Baah, Habib Mohammed and captain Felix Annan.
The Porcupine Warriors will train in Koforidua for two weeks.
Full List Below:
Goalkeepers
1. Felix Annan
2. Kwame Baah
3. Ibrahim Danlad
Defenders
4. Samuel Frimpong
5. Christopher Netty
6. Imoro Ibrahim
7. Patrick Asmah
8. Habib Mohammed
9. Ismail Abdul Ganiyu
10. Wahab Adams
11. Yussif Mubarick
Midfielders
12. Emmanuel Keyekeh
13. Emmanuel Sarkodie
14. Emmanuel Gyamfi
15. Adom Frimpong
16. Maxwell Baako
17. Martin Antwi
18. Collins Ameyaw
19. Mudasiru Seidu
20. Augustine Okrah
21. Richard Senanu
22. Godfred Asiamah
Attackers
23. Kwame Poku
24. William Opoku Mensah
25. Naby Keita
26. Osman Ibrahim
The porcupine warriors will be at the Koforidua All Nations Unvesity for two weeks pre-season
