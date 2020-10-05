Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko’s squad for pre-season revealed

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has reportedly selected 26 players for the club's pre-season training in Koforidua.



The squad has 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 11 midfielders and 4 attackers.



New signings Patrick Asmah, Yussif Mubarick, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Kwame Poku and Emmanuel Sarkodie made the list.



Also, in the squad are Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Christopher Nettey, Kwame Baah, Habib Mohammed and captain Felix Annan.



The Porcupine Warriors will train in Koforidua for two weeks.



Full List Below:



Goalkeepers



1. Felix Annan



2. Kwame Baah



3. Ibrahim Danlad



Defenders



4. Samuel Frimpong



5. Christopher Netty



6. Imoro Ibrahim



7. Patrick Asmah



8. Habib Mohammed



9. Ismail Abdul Ganiyu



10. Wahab Adams



11. Yussif Mubarick



Midfielders



12. Emmanuel Keyekeh



13. Emmanuel Sarkodie



14. Emmanuel Gyamfi



15. Adom Frimpong



16. Maxwell Baako



17. Martin Antwi



18. Collins Ameyaw



19. Mudasiru Seidu



20. Augustine Okrah



21. Richard Senanu



22. Godfred Asiamah



Attackers



23. Kwame Poku



24. William Opoku Mensah



25. Naby Keita



26. Osman Ibrahim



The porcupine warriors will be at the Koforidua All Nations Unvesity for two weeks pre-season

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.