Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko’s squad for pre-season revealed

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has reportedly selected 26 players for the club's pre-season training in Koforidua. 

The squad has 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 11 midfielders and 4 attackers.

New signings Patrick Asmah, Yussif Mubarick, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Kwame Poku and Emmanuel Sarkodie made the list.

Also, in the squad are Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Christopher Nettey, Kwame Baah, Habib Mohammed and captain Felix Annan.

The Porcupine Warriors will train in Koforidua for two weeks.

Full List Below:

Goalkeepers

1. Felix Annan

2. Kwame Baah

3. Ibrahim Danlad

Defenders

4. Samuel Frimpong

5. Christopher Netty

6. Imoro Ibrahim

7. Patrick Asmah

8. Habib Mohammed

9. Ismail Abdul Ganiyu

10. Wahab Adams

11. Yussif Mubarick

Midfielders

12. Emmanuel Keyekeh

13. Emmanuel Sarkodie

14. Emmanuel Gyamfi

15. Adom Frimpong

16. Maxwell Baako

17. Martin Antwi

18. Collins Ameyaw

19. Mudasiru Seidu

20. Augustine Okrah

21. Richard Senanu

22. Godfred Asiamah

Attackers

23. Kwame Poku

24. William Opoku Mensah

25. Naby Keita

26. Osman Ibrahim

The porcupine warriors will be at the Koforidua All Nations Unvesity for two weeks pre-season

