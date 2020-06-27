Sports News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Asante Kotoko's clubhouse left to rot

The well known Asante Kotoko clubhouse which was bought during Dr. J.K Kankam's administration and was home to a lot of players like Joe Carr, James Kwasi Appiah among others is in a very bad state.



There are cracks in the building and most of the facilities like washrooms, kitchen, etc have not been renovated for a very long time. The building is located in a very prime area in Kumasi and Mrs. Helena Cobbinah once urged Kotoko to renovate the club.



"The club owns a house opposite St Louis SHS so it should be renovated to accommodate the players to save the club from renting. Goalkeeper Joe Carr and others were living there," she said.



Kwaku Osei TV spoke to the caretaker of the clubhouse Ayongo Akampue and he revealed that he has been staying in the house since 1996.



Akampue also said that he first came to Kotoko as a watchman and was later made a caretaker after the house was abandoned and has been staying there with his children.



The caretaker mentioned that he has done everything to draw the attention of club officials to change the registration of the building which is in the name of the contractor who built the house.



When explaining further he said any time he talks to club officials about the state of the building they tell him that the house is in a waterlogged area.



Watch the state of the clubhouse in the video below,





