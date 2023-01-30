Asante Kotoko's Steven Mukwala eyes goal king after hit scoring form

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko marksman, Steven Mukwala has set sights on winning the Ghana Premier League goal king after an impressive scoring form.



The Ugandan forward struggled in his first few months at the Reds after joining the club before the start of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



After scoring twice in Kotoko's win over Kotoku Royals on Sunday, January 29, 2023, Mukwala stated that his ultimate target is to claim the golden boot.



“My first priority is to make sure that the team wins then the goals will follow because that’s my ultimate goal to be the goal king.” He told StarTimes.



Mukwala's brace inspired Kotoko to a 5-1 win at the Baba Yara Stadium over the debutants.



The 22-year-old has extended his tally to 6 goals in 14 games, trailing top scorer Mezack Afriyie by a goal.



In total, Mukwala has been involved in 11 goals after providing 5 assists.





EE/KPE