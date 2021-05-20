You are here: HomeSports2021 05 20Article 1265842

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko's Adako Jachie project nears completion

Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko's Adako Jachie project is nearing its completion stages.

The project started in October 2020 under the current Chief Executive Officer of the club Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Phase 1 was originally supposed to be ready in January but the date was pushed back.

The latest updates from the ongoing construction show that the facility is almost at it final stage of completion.

The project when included will have a 30-bed dormitory, a technical block, executive office, dressing room, medical block, secretariat, players block and a gym

