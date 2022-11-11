Asante Kotoko rewards kitman Issah Amadu with a trip to Qatar for World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Asante Kotoko have rewarded their longest-serving equipment officer, Issah Amadu, with a trip to Qatar to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Issah Amadu has been working for Asante Kotoko as a kitman since 1994. For 28 years, Issah Amadu, the longest-serving equipment officer of Asante Kotoko, has devoted himself to the service of the Kumasi-based club.



As a mark of appreciation for his 28-year service, the club is rewarding him with their slot of a paid trip to Qatar to watch the World Cup, sports journalist, Saddick Adams stated in a tweet.



Ghana will be playing in its fourth World Cup since making its debut in 2006.



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Ghana is aiming to reach the semi-final stage of the 2022 World Cup.



The Black Stars' last appearance at the Mundial was in 2014 when the country exited the group stage for the first time.







