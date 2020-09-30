Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko resumes training today

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko SC will resume training today September 30, at the Adako Jachie training grounds to start preparing for the upcoming season.



This comes after the ban on contact sports was lifted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 17th address to the nation, on the measures taken against the Coronavirus pandemic.



The Porcupines resume training today after testing their players for the Coronavirus on Tuesday, September 29, and have now been given the go-ahead to train as no player tested positive for the novel virus.



They will also be preparing for the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League after they were nominated to participate in the continental showpiece by the Ghana Football Association following the truncation of the 2019/2020 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The club took to Twitter to announce that they will be returning to the playing field today.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.