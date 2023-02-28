Asante Kotoko players refuse to learn - Jordan Opoku claims

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko player, Jordan Opoku, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality and attitude of the current players at the club.



According to Jordan Opoku, the team has been struggling due to the player's lack of effort and failure to learn.



Opoku believes that this lack of willingness has led to poor results and contributed to Kotoko's exit from the MTN FA Cup via 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars.



He also accused the players of blaming match officials and others for their defeats instead of taking responsibility for their actions.



In an interview with Akoma FM, Opoku noted that the players must take the initiative and put in more effort if they want to achieve anything.



He stressed that the coach can only do so much and that it is up to the players to show seriousness in training.



Asante Kotoko currently sits in 3rd position in the Ghana Premier League and have won and lost twice with one draw in their last five outings.



JNA/KPE