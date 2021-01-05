Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Asante Kotoko players paid outstanding entitlements after boycott

Kotoko face Al Hilal on Wednesday, January 6

Players and Technical Tema members of Asante Kotoko have been paid all outstanding bonuses and entitlements after the team staged a boycott this morning.



Payment of these monies was effected on Tuesday, January 5, following an agitation by the playing body and their refusal to turn up for training ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League game with Al Hilal Omdurman.



Kotoko made the news for the wrong reasons on Tuesday when the playing body represented by their leadership boycotted training unless their outstanding entitlements are paid.



The players were owed December salaries, winning bonuses of matches against Dreams FC and Legon Cities FC and per diems for their trip to Mauritania to face FC Nouadhibou earlier in the CAF Champions League.



Management acted swiftly and have finally cleared the outstanding debt.



The players upon receipt of the amount showed remorse and indicated their willingness to resume activities ahead of the game.



Kotoko face Al Hilal on Wednesday, January 6 in a second leg tie of the final qualifying rounds of the CAF Champions League.



They trail their Sudanese opponents after losing the first leg 1 nil at home.





