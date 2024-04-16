Asante Kotoko players need psychological support - Michael Akuffo

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Michael Akuffo has called on the club to provide psychological support for their players amidst their recent poor form.



The Porcupine Warriors have been poor in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, going eight games without a victory.



The winless streak has placed significant pressure on head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and the playing body.



Akuffo, speaking to 3FM on Monday highlighted the importance of psychological assistance, suggesting that Kotoko, like all modern clubs, should enlist the help of a psychologist to bolster players' confidence irrespective of their opponents.



“The game is changing, and clubs must adjust. We need to change our mode of doing things, especially big clubs like Kotoko. They need a psychologist working behind the scenes,” he said.



The former midfielder stresses the players' responsibility to strive for excellence and meet the club's expectations.



“Danlad, as the senior player and captain, needs to gather the boys and let them know they need to get out of this situation. If the pressure is on the coach, the same pressure is on the players.”



Akuffo urged the players to elevate their performance, underscoring that they hold the key to reversing the club's fortunes and supporting the coach.



Currently, Asante Kotoko occupy the 11th spot on the Ghana Premier League table with 33 points, having only secured one victory in their last 10 matches, with seven losses and two draws.



Prosper Narteh Ogum and his charges will hope to return to winning ways when they host league leaders FC Samartex in the Matchday 27 games at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.