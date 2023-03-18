Asante Kotoko part ways with Samuel Appiah - Reports

Sports News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League titel holders Asante Kotoko are set to announce the immediate termination of defender Samuel Appiah's contract, according to reports.



He signed for the Porcupine Warriors in September 2021 from fellow Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC, but unfortunately, he failed to meet the club's expectations.



He struggled to secure a permanent spot in the starting lineup, and his performance was below par.



The 29-year-old defender only managed to feature in four games across all competitions without scoring a goal or providing an assist.



Reports have revealed that Appiah had a disagreement with the club's management recently. The reports also indicated that he requested the contract termination, and Asante Kotoko decided to explore various options to move him out.