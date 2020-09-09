Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko part ways with Empem Dacosta

Asante Kotoko have parted ways with defender Empem Dacosta according to the player’s representative.



Dacosta has been informed by the club to look elsewhere after failing to command a regular spot since he joined from Karela United.



The 23-year-old was tipped to become a hit at the Porcupine Warriors after helping Karela United reach the final of Normalization Committee Special Competition, but failed to establish himself during his debut season.



According to Kweku Blessing who is the representative of the player, they are waiting for the club to pay them their severance package.



“The coach has disclosed to us that he doesn’t need Empem Dacosta at Kotoko. We have accepted his decision,” Blessing told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM



“We are only waiting for the club to pay us and terminate contract officially. We are asking for all entitlements to paid to us.”



He joined Kotoko on a three-year deal last year but managed just three appearances for the Ghanaian giants last term.





