Sports News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko part ways with Algerian video analyst Nazim Mohammed

Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have parted ways with Algerian video analyst, Boudjadi Nazim Mohammed Islam according to a report by Kessben FM in Kumasi.

Per the reports, the former ES Setif youth trainer joined the Porcupine Warriors in September 2022 as a video analyst but was later handed another role as the physical trainer for the side on a different contract.

According to Kessben Analyst Sir Franco, the Algerian was relieved of his duties after the Porcupine Warriors lost 1-0 to Aduana Stars in the round 16 clash of the MTN FA Cup.

The Kumasi-based media outfit have reported that Nazim left the shores of Ghana on Sunday for Algeria after his salary arrears were cleared by the club.

