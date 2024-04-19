Asante Kotoko not scared of Samartex FC despite impressive performance this season — Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is unfazed by the impressive performance of Samartex FC ahead of the upcoming encounter this weekend.



The Porcupine Warriors will host Samartex FC this weekend in a Week 27 fixture of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking ahead of the game, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said his team is not scared of the opponent, although they are leading the league table.



According to the Asante Kotoko head coach, his team is preparing well and will play to win the fixture against Samartex FC.



“The form of Samartex does not scare us at all. We are Kumasi Asante Kotoko and we can pull a surprise any day. The confidence levels of the players are high and if we go into the game with that confidence we can get the needed results,” Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said.



The match between Asante Kotoko and Samartex FC is scheduled to be played on Sunday, April 21, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.