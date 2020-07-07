Sports News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko not in a rush to appoint new CEO – Board member

Asante Kotoko board member, Joseph Yaw Adu has said they will not rush to appoint a new Chief Executive, indicating that the appointment will be announced only after necessary structures and conditions have been put in place.



The club has been searching for a replacement for George Amoako, who was sacked after Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II constituted a new board of directors headed by Dr. Kwame Kyei.



The board is reported to have settled on former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, Nana Yaw Amponsah but Manhyia rejected his appointment.



Also, Mr. Yaw Adu came out to deny reports that he had been appointed by the board as the club's Chief Executive.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM, the former sports director at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said speculations by the media is putting too much pressure on the board.



“We will not rush in doing things. The media is speculating and given so much pressure to the board. We have to make sure all structures are in place and all conditions are favourable for him.



“We will give him our policies for him to run the club with and also take charge of the day-to-day running of the club," Mr Yaw Adu told Kumasi FM.



He added, “We have to make sure everything is put in the right place. Kotoko is too big a club to be run by an individual. The highest decision body will be the board. We are not relying on the chief executive officer.



“We are not in a hurry to appoint. We have to take things slowly, take our time to do the right thing at the right time”.

