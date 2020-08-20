Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Asante Kotoko not giving up on Medeama’s Justice Blay

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have officially notified Medeama SC of their intentions to sign midfielder Justice Blay permanently.



Blay joined Kotoko on loan in the now-scrapped season and emerged fans’ favourite with a string of impressive displays.



The midfielder has returned to his parent club Medeama following the cancellation of the 2019/2020 Premier League season but Kotoko retain an interest in the player.



The spokesperson for Medeama has told Nhyira FM that they are in negotiations with Kotoko for the player.



Patrick Akoto states that Medeama will prioritize the interest of the player and with Blay expressing interest in joining Kotoko, the club will do well to agree a deal that satisfies all parties.



He, however, warned that other clubs are also looking for the services of the combative midfielder.



“We are clear in our mind that the interest of the player is key in this and as a club, we see the player’s choice as paramount. Whatever the outcome of the talks, we know it will be beneficial to the player (Blay) and the two clubs involved,” Akoto informed Nhyira FM.



“It is true we have had official contact from Asante Kotoko on Justice Blay. Nana Yaw Amponsah the new CEO has been in constant relations with us but there are other clubs also involved in negotiations”.



“We have been on the table since the loan deal expired and it was a letter to request for discussions to finalise a permanent deal for the player but the coronavirus pandemic halted it for a while. These are negotiations and if everything is finalized all supporters of Medeama and Asante Kotoko will be informed,” he added.



Following the termination of the season, Kotoko have been selected by the Ghana Football Association to represent the club in the CAF Confederation Cup and Maxwell Konadu wants to bolster his squad ahead of the competition.



Kotoko’s CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah says they are looking to sign a minimum of seven players for the continental assignment.





