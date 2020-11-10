Sports News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Asante Kotoko new boy Muniru Sulley to arrive in Kumasi this week

Muniru Sulley, Asante Kotoko player

Asante Kotoko new signing Muniru Sulley is set to arrive in Kumasi this week to begin training with his new teammates, Ghanaguardian.com can exclusively reveal.



The former FC Tambov and Yeni Matalyaspor midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year contract on transfer deadline day but is yet to join his new team-mates.



Muniru was not in Ghana at the time the move was finalized.



However, Ghanaguardian.com can confirm that the 28-year old arrived in the country on Monday and will travel to Kumasi on Wednesday to begin training with his new team.



The talented attacker is one of several players to opt for a return to the Ghana Premier League to relaunch their careers.



He is expected to go through his mandatory medical examination upon his arrival in Kumasi before starting training.



Muniru started his football career with Liberty Professionals before joining Romanian giants CFR Cluj In 2013.

