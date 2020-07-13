Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: happyghana.com

Asante Kotoko needs to compensate us - Steven Polack

Former Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack

Former Asante Kotoko coach Steven Polack has slammed the management of the club for failing to compensate them following the car crash the team suffered three years ago.



The Porcupine Warriors were on their way back to Kumasi from Accra after a Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies when their team bus crashed into a stationary truck close to Nkawkaw.



The accident which led to a lot of injuries to both players and the technical team also led to the death of deputy equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare.



The tragic incident which happened three years ago has been sidelined by the management of the club with some players, led by former goalkeeper Isaac Amoako calling on management to come to the aid by compensating them.



“Sunday, July 12 marks three years since the horrific incident happened but still not received a penny from Kotoko and we don’t know as to when our compensations would be paid”, he said in an interview.



Steven Pollack has also joined the calls for the team to be compensated three years of the incident stating that is the right thing to do.



“Basically, it’s a human thing that you do that, you come to your employee’s aid when there has been some kind of problem to your employee”, he said in an interview.



“You are an employee and you are working for an employer, you expect them (employer) to take care of you whatever that happens to you during your contract or how long you’ve been working there so we are expecting them (Asante Kotoko) to do that.



“Let’s be honest, they are adult, they should know these things; If the tables turn around and it happens to them, how will they feel, three years later and we still haven’t been compensated, what if is any them was in the accident, don’t you think they would have already got their compensation?, he quizzed



“So always you need to put yourself in other people’s shoes and feel it too, Kotoko needs to compensate us(accident victims),” Polack concluded.



Steven Polack guided Asante Kotoko to the 2017 MTN FA Cup title after beating arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in Tamale by 3-1.



He was sacked the following season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.