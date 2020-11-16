Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Asante Kotoko needs time – Maxwell Konadu after Eleven Wonders draw

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu has pleaded with supporters of the club to exercise patience with the team after their 1-1 draw with Eleven Wonders.



Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with Eleven Wonders in their match-day one fixture in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors threw away a one-goal lead advantage in the first half as Wonders fought in the second half to draw level in the game.



Maxwell Konadu after the game has called for patience from the fans, stating that the team will pick up in due time.



“Gelling together is not easy, we need time but unfortunately we don’t have time so I’m hoping we play much better in the coming games.”



“I urge my supporters to keep calm; we will play much better than what we saw today. We have a couple of injuries in camp and that is why we couldn’t bring on board, everybody.”



“We are managing the situation but those who played today did their best even though we know it is just not enough but in the coming games we will make sure that we play much better,” he said at the post-match conference.

