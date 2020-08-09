Sports News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Asante Kotoko needs strong leadership to implement policies - Jerome Otchere

Jerome Otchere, formerly of Kotoko Express

Jerome Otchere revealed that Asante Kotoko needs strong leadership to implement very important policies at the club.



He was reacting to the unveiling Nana Yaw Amposah yesterday which saw the new board members join the new CEO to usher in a new era at the Kumasi-based club.



Mr. Otchere speaking on Joy FM mentioned the data collection project undertaking by the official supporter's group which failed because it didn't get the leadership strength to drive it.



“I know that the official supporter's group of Kotoko at some point tried to get data of fans on two occasions but were not able to get it done. Their challenge is basically about leadership. For everything, in my opinion, you need a level of leadership to drive it,"



"If you put it in place and do not get the necessary leadership strength, it will fail at some point. That is what the case has been when it comes to collecting data at Asante Kotoko," he added.

