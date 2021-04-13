Asante Kotoko need six weeks to start playing well - Mariano Bareto

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Mariano Bareto believes his side will need ample time to be ready for the season despite hitting the ground running since the start of the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors has been outstanding under the Portuguese trainer but according to him, his team will start playing well from the sixth week.



“We need more time, maybe in six weeks we’ll start playing the way I want my team to play”.



Asante Kotoko is on top of the Premier League table with 34 points following last Sunday’s win against Berekum Chelsea.



The Porcupine Warriors travel to the capital to face Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 20.