Sports News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko must win home matches to annex GPL title - Johnson Smith

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith

Coach Johnson Smith has spoken about the title ambitions of Asante Kotoko stressing that they need to maintain a good home record to win the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors recorded a 1-0 win over Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium thanks to a second-half penalty striker from striker Naby Keita.



Speaking after the game, Johnson Smith, who is the interim coach of the side believes that a strong home record will be key if the Porcupine Warriors are to win this season's campaign.



“We had to win this game because people are winning their home games."



“We have to win our home games, so we prepare for the away games which are more difficult."



” I’ma former footballer, so it helps me in tuning the players’ minds for tougher games."



”We can win the league, but we have to improve,” he added.



Asante Kotoko travels to league leaders Karela United this weekend.