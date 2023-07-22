Asante Kotoko must clear debt before new executives are hired - Otumfuo

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Life Patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, has said the club must clear its debt before new executives are hired.



The Asante King met with the club legends and executives of the National Supporters Council yesterday, and it was disclosed that the club is facing a substantial debt of over GHC3 million.



The financial burden has put the team in a challenging position as they prepare for the upcoming football season.



The debt not only includes outstanding financial obligations but also unpaid salary owed to the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II insists the financial situation has prompted the need for around GHC5 million to settle these debts and facilitate the recruitment of new players for the upcoming season.



During the meeting held at Manhyia Palace on Friday, the club's legends and members of the supporters' leadership expressed their appreciation to the King for the audience and pledged to continue their unwavering support for the club.



To address these financial challenges and steer the club in the right direction, a new executive board chairman (proposed by the legends and supporters' leadership) is expected to be appointed in the coming days.