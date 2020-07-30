Soccer News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Asante Kotoko muslim stars get Eid al-Adha present from board member Kofi Abban

The players received rice, oil, chicken to celebrate the Eid

Asante Kotoko board member Kofi Abban has given groceries to all Muslim players of the club ahead of Friday Eid al-Adha celebrations.



The Oil and Gas entrepreneur has extended his philanthropy to the players as the new board begins work to get back to its glory days.



In the photos circulated on social media, it looks like each player got cooking oil, a bag of rice and a box of chicken.



Abban is the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group.



Eid al-Adha is the feast of the sacrifice and Muslims all over the world will celebrate on Friday, 31 July, 2020.

