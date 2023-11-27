Asante Kotoko mourns passing of club legend Ernest Papa Arko

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have paid tribute following the passing of their legend, Ernest Papa Arko.



The former football star sadly passed away in Accra following a short sickness. He died in the early hours of Sunday.



“Everyone at Asante Kotoko is devastated by the news that our 1983 Champions League winning Captain, Papa Arkoh has pass away in Accra. Our thoughts are with his family and his former mates” the club wrote on X.



Papa Arko becomes the third Asante Kotoko legend to join his maker in the last quarter of the year after Joe Debrah and Robert Eshun.





Arko spent most of his playing career with the Porcupine Warriors, helping the club to annex titles. He played for Kotoko in the late 1970s and early 1980s.





He was named the captain of the Ghanaian giants in 1980 and led the club to clinch their last CAF Champions League title in 1983.



Before winning the CAF elite competition, he had led the club to the finals but lost to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.



Arko played in the 1980 African Cup of Nations, where Ghana failed to defend its title. He was also in the team that played in the 1984 African Nations Cup tournament.