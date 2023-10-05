Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey suffers fresh injury

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey picked up an injury when his outfit defeated Namoro Academy in a friendly.



The former Inter Allies star was in action when the Porcupine Warriors made light work of the lower-tier club on Wednesday at the Paa Joe Park.



Lamptey registered his name on the scoresheet in his side 4-0 resounding win over Namoro Academy.



Unfortunately, Lamptey who recently returned from the sidelines limped off and could be out of the Ghana Premier League clash against Accra Lions on Monday.



This come as a huge blow to the Porcupine Warriors who have had a difficult start to the 2023/24 league season. Kotoko is yet to record a win after three matches, losing one and drawing two in the process.



He made substitute appearance when Kotoko shared the spoils with Karela United in the week 3 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Justice Blay who has been out of action for Asante Kotoko this season, has made a return to training and will be available for selection against Accra Lions.