Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh resumes training after 5-month lay-off

Asante Kotoko have been enlivened by the return of midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh from a long injury lay-off.

Keyekeh, who joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the 2020/21 season suffered an injury during the sides game against Legon Cities last December, a game Kotoko won 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium and has been out of action in the past weeks due to the injury.

The former Karela United marksman season with the Kumasi based club has been hampered by injuries, missing a couple of games for the club.

He resumed training with the side on Wednesday morning at the Adako Jachie training complex on Wednesday morning after overcoming the injury woes.

The enterprising midfielder could be available for selection in their next league game.

