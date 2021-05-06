Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh resumes full team training

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asante Kotoko has received a massive boost with the return of Emmanuel Keyekeh from injury.



The midfielder after returning from a long layoff has stepped up his recovery by taking part in the group training.



Keyekeh has been training with the group for some time now and is in line to make his long-awaited return to the matchday squad for the matchday 23 game against Dreams FC on Saturday.



He has been out of action for the past four months due to injury.



The highly-rated midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors from Karela United ahead of the start of the 2020/21 campaign.



The 23-year-old has featured only three times for Kotoko this season.