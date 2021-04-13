Asante Kotoko management unveil magnificent apartment for players

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

The management of Asante Kotoko has unveiled an apartment for players and the technical team.



The announcement was through the club's social media platforms.



Nana Yaw Amponsah following his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the club pledged that player welfare will be his priority.



It is unknown where the magnificent edifice is situated but it will house the playing body and the technical team members.



Asante Kotoko has been impressive in the second round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League under Portuguese manager, Mariani Barreto.



The Porcupine Warriors have won two of their last three matches played, scoring six goals.



The record Ghana Premier League winners will travel to Accra to play Great Olympics on Friday in the matchday 20 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Asante Kotoko currently sits on top of the league log with 34 points.