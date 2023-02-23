Asante Kotoko management meets supporters ahead of 'Kotoko Fan Fest'

Sports News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's management has met with supporters ahead of the upcoming "Kotoko Fan Fest" scheduled to take place on March 1, 2023.



The club held discussions with various supporters' groups, including NCC, Porcupine Tertiary, Kum Apem, Ultras, WeTalk AboutKotoko, VIP Projects, and other stakeholders, to plan and ensure a successful event.



According to a statement released by the club, all parties involved in the planning of the "Kotoko Fan Fest" have been tasked with contributing to its implementation to make the event a success.



The club's management has urged all supporters to get involved in the organization to help achieve the set target.



The "Kotoko Fan Fest" is a significant event in the club's calendar as it provides an opportunity for supporters to interact with officials and other stakeholders.



Read the full statement below:



"Management of our club today February 23, 2023 met with supporters leadership including NCC, Porcupine Tertiary, Kum Apem, Ultras, WeTalk AboutKotoko, VIP Projects and other stakeholders across board to discuss issues related to the organisation of the "Kotoko Fan Fest" slated for 1st of March 2023," the club said in a statement.



"It was resolved that, all groups will come together to ensure a successful organisation of the event.



"All parties have been tasked to contribute in the implementation of plans to make the event a successful one.



"Management by this notice is entreating all supporters of the club to get involved to help achieve this target."