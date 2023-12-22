Asante Kotoko make official inquiry for John Antwi as Dreams FC consider options

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Asante Kotoko SC have officially inquired about the availability of striker John Antwi for a possible transfer in the second window, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm



The Porcupine Warriors have written to Dreams FC over a possible transaction that could include the experienced striker to their squad ahead of the second half of the season.



Antwi returned to Ghana to join the 'Still Believe' outfit after his short-term contract with Jordanian top-flight side Al Faisaly ended in August this year.



The 31-year-old has since been a crucial addition to the Dreams team, having played a pivotal role in their maiden participation in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.



Antwi has scored four goals and delivered one assist in 8 appearances for Dreams from the preliminary round to the group phase, where they have played four matches.



The former Eleven Wise player remains the highest scoring foreign player in the history of the Egyptian Premier League with 77 goals in 193 appearances across five clubs.



Antwi had spells at Ismaily SC, Al Ahly SC, Pyramids FC, Misr El Makasa, and Tala'ea El Gaish SC in the Egyptian top division since moving to the Northern Africa country in September 2012.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands, Dreams have responded to Kotoko's letter, insisting they will listen to offers for the striker after the 2023-24 season.



Antwi has been included in Ghana's provisional squad list for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final tournament in Cote d'Ivoire next month.