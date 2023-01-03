Asante Kotoko loan Mudasiru Salifu to Saudi Arabian club Al Batin

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Asante Kotoko have loaned out their player Mudasiru Salifu to Saudi Arabia Pro League outfit Al Batin FC on a short-term deal after ending his loan move to Sherif Tiraspol.



The midfielder had a successful loan spell at Moldovan champions Sherif Tiraspol after joining them in July 2022.



The 25-year-old midfielder featured in 21 matches for the Moldovan club where he featured in the UEFA Champions League qualifications, the UEFA Europa League playoff and the Europa League group stages.



He is expected to help his new club to improve on their performance in the Saudi Arabian league as they lie bottom of the league with 11 points after the first round of matches.



Read the statement from Asante Kotoko confirming Mudasiru Salifu’s loan deal:



