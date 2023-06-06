Asante Kotoko legend midfielder Stephen Oduro endorses Dabo Soccer Academy

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Stephen Oduro has been spotted in a video with comic actor Yaw Dabo who owns the Dabo Soccer Academy.



In the video, the legendary Oduro rallied support for Yaw Dabo in his international football scout tournament which is slated for Saturday, June 10 in Kumasi.



He endorsed the academy and urged parents to enroll their wards in the academy so they can be nurtured and developed into top stars.



Dabo returned to Ghana on Thursday, May 25 after spending a month touring some parts of Europe where he visited German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, AX Auxerre in France and also spent time with Ghanaian international and Ajax star Kudus Mohammed.



Oduro, 40, played for Asante Kotoko from 2000 to 2017 before he relocated to the United States with his family. He is regarded as one of the best set-piece experts in Ghana football.



Dabo Soccer Academy is a division-two club based in Kumasi and competes in the Ashanti Regional Division Two League.



LSN/KPE