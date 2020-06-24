Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko legend Stephen Oduro regrets not winning a continental title with the club

Asante Kotoko SC legend Stephen Oduro says he regrets not lifting a continental trophy for the Ghanaian giants before retiring from football.



Oduro revealed failure to win an African title with Asante Kotoko haunts him especially when he recalls losing CAF Cup Winners' Cup final in 2002 against Wydad Athletic Club and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup final to fiercest rivals Hearts of Oak.



The 37-year-old played for the Porcupine Warriors from 2000 to 2017 after joining from Real Tamale United.



"I still feel disappointed not to win Africa. I had wanted to do something remarkable for the club so I will be remembered when I’m no more," he said.



"We won all the trophies for Kotoko except Africa and that is the only trophy the life Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II wanted since it has eluded him for a long time."



"So after losing to both Wydad and Hearts I became frustrated because I had wanted to write my name into the books of players that have won Africa for Kotoko."



Oduro commands great respect among Asante Kotoko supporters for his consistency and outstanding performances for the club during his more than decade spell.



Oduro has his iconic number 4 shirt retired by club for his immense contribution.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.