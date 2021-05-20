Asante Kotoko legend Francis Akwaffo starts Football Academy

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko great Francis Akwaffo has set up a football academy, ‘The Francis Akwaffo Academy’ to train and develop young talents in the country.



Akwaffo who was the darling boy of Kotoko fans and football enthusiasts during his day has decided to impact the game differently after hanging up his boots.



The move which is highly commendable follows in the footsteps of other ex-Ghanaian players like Odartey Lamptey, Opoku Nti, Awudu Issaka to name a few, who have seen the need to make available playing opportunities for young talents to hone and develop their skillset.



The Francis Akwaffo Academy is currently situated in Ahodwo Daban, Kumasi and focuses on recruiting raw talents between the ages of 10-19 years. These raw talents will be taken through Akwaffo’s scientific football process of unearthing and polishing the talents to become top players capable of having successful careers both at club and national level.



The project has been birthed courtesy Francis Akwaffo with support from some of his peers during his playing days.



In what started as a dream, Francis Akwaffo is gradually shaping this up to become a credible football factory that produces the next batch of talents to support Ghana’s footballing industry.



Aside having an excellent career at Kotoko, Akwaffo also had stints in Egypt and Libya. At a point in time in his Kotoko adventure, he had a brief spell with German side FSV Frankfurt.