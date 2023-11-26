Asante Kotoko legend Ernest Papa Arko is dead

Sports News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

A former Asante Kotoko striker and team captain, Ernest Papa Arko, has reportedly passed away.



The legendary goal poacher, who made a significant impact on the Ghanaian football scene, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023 after a brief illness.



Papa Arko, who played a pivotal role for Asante Kotoko in the late 1970s and early 1980s, contributed to the team's success during a remarkable era.



He captained Asante Kotoko in 1980, leading a squad that was hailed as one of the most talented of its time.



The team reached the finals of the 1982 African Cup of Champions Clubs, narrowly losing to Al Ahly SC of Egypt in a closely contested match.



Papa Arko led the team in 1983, guiding them to victory in the CAF Champions League.



His leadership and goal-scoring prowess left an indelible mark on Asante Kotoko's history, contributing to their legacy in both domestic and continental competitions.



Papa Arko's influence extended beyond club football, as he represented Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980 and 1984, showcasing his dedication to both club and country.



Papa Arko's passing marks another loss for Asante Kotoko, following the tragic death of Joe Debrah earlier in November, after he succumbed to a heart attack.



