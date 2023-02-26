Asante Kotoko knocked out of MTN FA Cup after 1-0 defeat to Aduana FC

Sports News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup after losing by a lone goal to Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.



Asante Kotoko started the game on a good note with a few chances in the game but were simply unlucky.



The first half ended barren as both sides failed to produce any goal after 45 minutes of action.



In the second half, Aduana came in strong moving into tight spaces in anticipation of a goal.



Aduana FC were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute after former Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan brought down his marker in the box.



Sam Adams took the penalty and sent goalkeeper Fred Asare the wrong way to score the only goal in the match.



Aduana continued to dominate the game even after scoring and nearly got their second but Fred Asare was there to rescue Kotoko.



This is the 6th time Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup since 2017 when they last won it.



