Asante Kotoko in talks to re-sign former left-back Imoro Ibrahim amid interest - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian powerhouse, Asante Kotoko, are reportedly in active negotiations to bring back former left-back Imoro Ibrahim to the club.



The 23-year-old departed the Porcupine Warriors after contributing to their league victory in the 2021/22 season, opting to join Sudanese giants Al Hilal on a lucrative three-year deal reportedly worth over $400,000.



Due to the ongoing civil unrest in Sudan, Imoro is said to have severed ties with Al Hilal.



During his tenure with Al Hilal, Imoro made a big impact, a key player and becoming a fan favourite in Omdurman.



Speculations suggest that Asante Kotoko has initiated discussions with the talented full-back, with hopes of securing his services once again for the ongoing season.



Head coach Prosper Ogum is familiar with Imoro's capabilities and would be happy to have him back.



Asante Kotoko are currently on an impressive four-game unbeaten streak in the league and presently occupies the 7th position with nine points. Their next fixture will see them play host to Bechem United.