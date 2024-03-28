Asante Kotoko hold emergency meeting with coaching staff over recent poor results

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko has revealed in a statement that they held an emergency meeting with the coaching staff, led by Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, over the club's poor form.



This meeting was prompted by the team's disappointing performance, which has seen them drop from third to ninth place in the Ghana Premier League standings.



Acknowledging the concerns of fans who have voiced their dissatisfaction with the club's current form, Kotoko released a statement on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.



The IMC expressed understanding of the supporters' worries, emphasizing that they share the disappointment in the team's results and find them unacceptable.



"In our quest to achieve this, various steps have been taken, including an emergency meeting with the coaching staff and not the dismissal of the head coach," the statement said.



The committee affirmed its dedication to orchestrating a swift turnaround in the club's fortunes, aiming to address the current challenges.



Despite the uncertainty surrounding Prosper Ogum's future, the club's leadership remains optimistic about his ability to reverse the Porcupine Warriors' recent poor performance.