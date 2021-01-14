Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Asante Kotoko hints of imminent partnership deal with EPL club

Kotoko have had similar arrangements with foreign clubs in the past

Asante Kotoko have hinted of an imminent partnership deal with a yet to be named English Premier League club.



The club announced via their various social media accounts that the deal was close, with the flag of Ghana and England used to tease fans ahead of the deal.



Chief Executive Officer of the Club, Nana Yaw Amponsah mentioned this during the unveiling of his management team late last year.



And now it all seems to be coming to fruition with this hint.



Kotoko have had similar arrangements with foreign clubs, with the latest being a strategic partnership deal with Sunderland during the time of former Chairman Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong.



Ghanaian clubs also have a history of striking such deals with European clubs. AshantiGold had a similar deal with Ajax Amsterdam, there is also the story of Goma Fetteh Feyenoord and Feyenoord Rotterdam.



Others include WAFA and Red Bull Salzburg, FC Midtjylland and Mamoobi Midjtylland among others.



