Asante Kotoko head coach Mariano Barreto names squad for maiden match

Sports News of Saturday, 3 April 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Asante Kotoko SC head coach Mariano Barreto Jeronimo has named an 18-man squad to face Eleven Wonders FC on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.
The Portuguese trainer will be was expected to take charge of his first game since he was appointed as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors.
Asante Kotoko are travelling to Techiman to take on Wonders to begin the second half of the season.
Barreto named new signing Francis Andy Kumi in the squad for the game but the manager himself will not be on the touch line because the club has yet to secure his full work permit.
Brazilian import Micheal Vinicius is unavailable for the game as he is not ready.
New recruit Solomon Sarfo Taylor has also been left out in the squad for the game.
The travelling squad to Techiman below:
GOALKEEPERS
Kwame Baah
Razak Abalora
DEFENDERS
Samuel Frimpong
Christopher Nartey
Wahab Adams
Abdul Ganiu Ismail
Mubarik Yussif
Habib Mohammed
Imoro Ibrahim
Patrick Asmah
MIDFIELDERS
Mudasiru Salifu
Abdul Latif Anabila
Godfred Asiamah
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Augustine Okrah
ATTACKERS
Fabio Gama dos Santos
Naby Laye Keita
Francis Andy Kumi