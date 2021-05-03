Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora celebrates clean sheet haul

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora has expressed his delight in the clean sheet haul chalked in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



Abalora, who joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the season has been exceptional, helping the side to become the best defensive team so far.



The former WAFA and Azam FC shot-stopper is currently the goalkeeper with the clean sheets.



After helping his side to beat Legon Cities on Saturday, Abalora posted a record of 11 in 17 games on his social media handle to revel in the moment which was sighted by Footballghana.com.



He has conceded 7 goals and only conceded more than one goal in a game once.



His outstanding performance earned him a call-up into the Black Stars for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in March where he kept the post in the absence of first choice Richard Ofori.



