Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad earns late Black Stars call-up

Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim has earned a call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.



Ghana has been preparing for the doubleheader this month against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



The Black Stars play Bafana Bafana on 25 March 2021 in Johannesburg and will take on Sao Tome three days later.



Danlad was outstanding at the 2021 Africa U20 Championship in Mauritania where Ghana emerged winners.



The 18-year-old shot-stopper was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament in the end.



Danlad joins Eric Ofori Antwi, Joseph Addo, and Razak Abalora in camp to continue preparations.