Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare suffers season-ending leg injury - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko's rising star goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare, has suffered a severe leg injury that could potentially sideline him for the rest of the ongoing season, per reports.



The unfortunate incident occurred during a friendly match between Kotoko and lower-tier team Betenase FC at the Adako-Jachie training grounds earlier today.



Despite emerging victorious with a 3-2 scoreline, the victory was overshadowed by Asare's distressing injury.



In a devastating turn of events, Asare fractured his leg during the match and was swiftly taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention and rehabilitation.



Preliminary reports suggest that the severity of the injury may force him to miss the upcoming game against Kotoku Royals on Monday.



Furthermore, there are worries that Asare might face a prolonged recovery period, potentially keeping him out for the rest of the season. However, the full extent of the injury remains unknown at this time.



The 23-year-old shot-stopper had been making waves and impressing fans with his performances, often earning the preference over the team's first-choice goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim.